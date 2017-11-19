Mumbaiites, you can now visit the Kala Ghoda open art gallery every Sunday

Starting today, you can watch puppet shows, robotic works, view Warli paintings, enjoy Maharashtra’s folk songs and dance among other things at the Kala Ghoda open art gallery every Sunday, where around 23 artists and organisations will be showcasing their art. Some of the artists include political cartoonist Vikas Sabnis, sketch artist Rupali Madan, and spray paintings by Sunil Joniya, and others.

In a bid to promote pedestrian- only streets as well as art in the city, the civic body along with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) reintroduced the Kala Ghoda open art gallery every Sunday from November 19. The initiative is planned till May 2018, and artists who wish to rent the area can send in their application to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The gallery will remain open from 11am to 9pm only on Sundays.

The site for the weekly exhibition is a 250-metre stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda, and will accommodate 21 stalls. The area will be cordoned off for vehicles from Saturday afternoon to Sunday night.

Through this initiative, the MTDC and the BMC intend to make use of these open spaces as a platform for public participation, which will also include music and dance performances depicting folk, traditional and classical art forms.

The BMC is trying to revive the initiative, which was the brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. The art gallery was earlier inaugurated in October 2016, but was shut within a month owing to poor response.

Artists will be allowed to rent 15X15 feet boxes at nominal fee.