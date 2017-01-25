NGO to bring kids to school, one slum in Mumbai at a time

Mumbai In six months, 1,000 more children in Mumbai could be in school.

Child rights organisation Save the Children this week launched its ‘Every Last Child in School’ project, supported by Hindustan Times’ Paathshala initiative, which supports the education of underprivileged children.

The project will identify children from economically-weak backgrounds who are not in school, coach them at the NGO’s community centres and then send them to civic schools. The first phase aims to cover 19 slum settlements in Govandi through five learning centres over six months.

Sandhya Krishnan, the general manager of the Maharashtra programme said the NGO was aware of how important the involvement of parents, community members, local leaders and government functionaries is to enable even one child to go to school. “The ‘Every Last Child in School’ project builds on this experience and will engage all of these groups to ensure children from the project area are in school.”

“Over the past three years, Save the Children has been working on the issue of children’s education and has been successful in creating awareness among parents to send their children to school,” said Swaroop Rawal, governing board member of Save the Children. “Our collaboration with Hindustan Times will definitely help us reach children for whom schooling has remained a faraway dream,” she added.

Since 2011, HT Paathshala has supported the education of more than 70,000 underprivileged children, said Rajan Bhalla, group CMO, HT Media. “This year, we partnered with Save the Children to help send ‘every last child to school’. I encourage our readers to get involved with HT Paathshala and spread the word.”

