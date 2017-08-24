Noise pollution plea: Maharashtra government accuses judge of bias

In a shocking move, the Maharashtra government on Thursday accused a senior judge of the Bombay high court, who is hearing matters related to noise pollution, of “harbouring serious bias against the state machinery.”

Expressing utter shock over the allegation levelled by the state government, Justice Abhay Oka said, “We are glad that the state has acted like an ordinary litigant.”

The bench headed by him, however, refused to recuse from continuing with hearing the bunch of matters.

“The law as regards recusal is well settled and we need not,” said the bench, while refusing to recuse.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, who represented one of the petitioners, activist Sumaira Abdulali, said the act of levelling the allegation was nothing a desperate attempt to wriggle out after noticing that there is no legal way out.

“This is nothing but election propaganda and an endeavor to ensure that there are no noise restrictions as the Ganpati festival starts tomorrow.

Senior advocates Anil Anturkar and SM Gorwadkar put forth similar views and urged the court not to recuse.

“ This indicates the test of the time to come,” said Anturkar. “Whenever this court takes a tough stand against the government, such allegations will be levelled against the judges and therefore this approach is required to be dealt with steely at threshold itself,” said the senior advocate.

The court has now posted the group of petitions for further hearing at 3pm.