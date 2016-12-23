Owner of 8 jewellery stores in Navi Mumbai arrested for attempting to murder wife over extra-marital affair

The Nerul police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old businessman, who owns eight jewellery stores in Navi Mumbai and three in Kerala, for allegedly attempting to murder his wife.

According to the police, the accused, Sudhir Kumar, from Nerul suspected that his 29-year-old wife had an extra-marital affair. He had a fight with his wife on Thursday night following which he attacked her with sharp objects.

“His wife is from his home town in Kerala and they have been married for more than seven years. The couple has three children — two sons and a daughter,” said S Poladkar, assistant police inspector of Nerul police station.

“The suspicion led to frequent quarrels between them. Just a few days ago, he found someone’s number on her mobile phone and started abusing her. On Friday night, when they were discussing these things with some other family members, the accused took his wife to a room on the upper floor of the duplex flat. They had a fight there. Later, he closed the door from inside and attacked his wife with some sharp objects,” he said.

The wife suffered severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body. She was rushed to DY Patil hospital by some family members and she is still recuperating.

They have booked the accused under sections 498a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is now in police custody.

“We are trying to find out if there were any other reasons behind the attack. So far, we have not found any criminal records against the accused,” another police officer said.

