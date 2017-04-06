POCSO court asks Mumbai police to trace missing girl raped by father and auto driver

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act recently gave the Nehru Nagar police a week to trace a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her father and an autorickshaw driver. She went missing in October last year. She was supposed to depose before the court on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, the father first raped the girl when her mother was not at home in October 2013.

Meanwhile, the girl fell in love with a neighbour and decided to elope with him owing to constant harassment from her father. On October 25, 2014, the boy, said the prosecution, backed out and she was left alone.

In the evening, she entered an empty autorickshaw and slept in it. The driver of the auto showed sympathy and took her to his house. The prosecution said he later raped and impregnated her.

Four months after fleeing her house, she contacted her mother and informed her about her ordeal. The girl returned to her house in May 2015, according to the prosecution. The police arrested the driver her father after maternal uncle and the mother registered a complaint with Nehru Nagar police station.

The trial started in July 2016. It is alleged that the mother has not completely corroborated allegations against her husband. Even after the summons, sent in October, the girl was not found.

The prosecution assured the court that they had been trying to trace the girl. Instead, the prosecution brought a doctor for deposition which was rejected by the court. The court, however, asked the police to find the girl first.

On Tuesday, a senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station appeared before the court and assured the court that they were making all efforts to trace the girl. The court also asked the officer to check if the mother had confined the teenager to protect her husband. The officer said they will try to find the girl in a week.

READ

Man held in Gujarat for raping 10-year-old Mumbai girl