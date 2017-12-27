Pollution levels dip in Mumbai, but air quality still ‘poor’

After the city recorded its worst air quality this season on Monday, the pollution levels dipped on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) still remained in the ‘poor’ category.

The AQI was 220, from Monday’s 257. AQI levels for PM2.5 pollutants -- a mix of organic and chemicals particles smaller than 2.5 microns that can easily enter the lungs and trigger respiratory illnesses -- between 0-50 is good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 400 above is severe.

Pollution experts said a slight increase in wind speed dispersed pollutant particles better than previous days.

An AQI of 218 (poor) has been forecast by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) for Wednesday. Of the 10 locations where AQI is monitored, Bandra-Kurla Complex had the most polluted air, with a reading of 311. Other locations such as Andheri, Borivli, Mazagaon, Colaba, Malad and Navi Mumbai recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures were 2 degrees above normal -- 33.8 degrees Celsius at Colaba, 33.5 degrees Celsius at Santacruz. The night temperature increased from previous days, and was almost a degree above normal. Humidity levels were 78% at Colaba and 46% at Santacruz.