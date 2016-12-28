Qnet scam: Rs144 crore recovered so far

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, probing the money trail in the QNet case, has so far recovered Rs144 crore by freezing several bank accounts of the accused.

The EOW has appealed to investors to come forward and file complaints against the accused, so that their money can be returned.

An EOW official said five lakh investors were affected and that the scam runs into Rs1,000 crore. The Rs144 crore was recovered by freezing bank accounts of the accused and those bank accounts where the money was transferred. A lot of money has been sent out of the country, the official said. The official added that so far, they have received written complaints from only 400 victims from across India and have hence appealed to other investors to come forward.

In all, 30 people have been arrested. The official said Srinivas Rao Vanka, the director of Vihaan Direct Selling India Pvt. Ltd and Michael Joseph Ferreira, former world billiard champion, are among the key accused.

The mastermind of the crime is Vijay Eshwaran, founder of QNet, who is a Malaysian national and is wanted.

“Our probe will go on to recover more money and arrest rest of the accused as per section 173 (8) CrPC. This is the first chargesheet in the case after over three years and supplementary chargesheet will be filed in future,” said the official. The sister companies of Q Net are under the scanner and the EOW will be cracking down on them said a source.

