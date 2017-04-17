Two Sri Lankan traders smuggle 25 gold bars in rectum, held at Mumbai airport

Two Sri Lanka nationals were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for allegedly smuggling 25 gold bars worth Rs87.45 lakh in their rectum on Saturday night.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), both the arrested accused — Jameer Abdul Wahid, 42, and Althaf Sahul Hameed, 48 — are frequent fliers.

Wahid, who flew in from Dubai, was intercepted at the arrival hall and then 13 gold bars weighing 1,516 grams and valued at Rs 45.48 lakh were recovered from his rectum.

Similarly, another passenger Althaf Sahul Hameed, 48, who was in the same flight, was intercepted and when checked, 12 gold bars weighing 1,399 grams valued at Rs 41.97 lakh were recovered. “Both the passengers belong to the Puthalam district in Sri Lanka. They frequently fly to India and trade in textile material, readymade garments and cosmetics,” said a senior AIU officer.

The AIU said at the international airport, cases of foreign body concealed within the rectum are being frequently reported. Such passengers are convinced for prompt self-removal. Delayed removal of rectal foreign bodies can lead to severe complications including abdominal, rectal pains associated with bleeding and infections.

On Friday, one Sayed Noorulameen, 26, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka who had arrived from Dubai, was stopped on suspicion that he was smuggling gold. “Upon interception, he was found carrying one hand operated juicer. We broke open the juicer and found two pieces of cylindrical gold rods weighing 567 grams valued at Rs 17lakh which were concealed in the hollow portion of the vertical column fixed to the base of the hand-operated juicer machine,” said the officer. He has not been arrested.

Also read: Gold smuggling cases up at Mumbai airport as demonetisation effect wears thin