We will not allow a slum scheme on airport land: HC

We will not allow any slum rehabilitation scheme on any airport land, the Bombay high court said on Friday and prohibited authorities from carrying out any preparatory work for the purpose of rehabilitation of slum dwellers settled on Juhu airport land.

The division bench of chief justice Manjula Chellur and justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Santacruz resident Babu Jagtap seeking investigation into the entire episode of granting permission for implementing a slum scheme on Juhu airport land and also orders prohibiting authorities from allowing slum scheme on the 22,400 square metres of land.

“Are the runways also sold,” the bench asked after noticing that the Airports Authority of India had given permission to survey the slum dwellers settled on the land. “When they want to expand the airport in future, they will go another 50 kilometres away,” it said.

The counsels for the AAI and the SRA maintained that as of now there was no proposal for implementing any slum rehabilitation scheme on the airport land.

Petitioners counsel, advocate Ashok Sarogi, however, pointed out that one particular developer was busy collecting consents of the slum dwellers for the purpose of implementing a slum scheme. He also pointed out a public notice issued by the deputy collector, encroachment in December 2016 for surveying the slum dwellers on request of Om Shivdarshan SRA Cooperative Housing Society, a proposed society of the slum dwellers.

The court said the facts pointed out by Sarogi and the persistent statement that the Juhu Airport was not operational made it clear that someone was interested in implementing slum scheme on the airport land.

“We will not permit any slum scheme on airport land,” said the bench, adding, “ Let them (authorities) remove the slum dwellers from the airport and relocate them somewhere else.” The judges said that it will become impossible to develop the airport in future if such schemes were allowed on the airport land.

The court has now directed the SRA and AAI to file in four weeks their respective affidavits disclosing whether they have any plans to implement slum scheme of the airport land.

In the meanwhile, the court has stayed all the preparations and work for the purpose of implementing a slum scheme at Juhu airport land.

Read

Turbulence over slums at Mumbai airport