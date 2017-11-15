You may be able to use mobile app to pay and park your car at BEST bus depots in Mumbai soon

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has come up with a solution to Mumbai’s parking problems: it has proposed to design a mobile application that will indicate available parking spaces in its bus depots across the city so that people can check and park, in its 2018-2019 budget.

Currently, the BEST allows other vehicles to be parked only at its Santacruz and Worli depots. It is now planning to introduce pay-and-park schemes at its other depots in the city as well.

The cash-strapped organisation is exploring various possibilities to increase revenue, and believes that a mobile app may be the best way to get more customers to use its available parking lots in depots. “The pay-and-park app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms once approved,” said a BEST official, who did not wish to be named.

The in-depth discussion of the BEST budget will take place on November 21-22, during which the pay-and-park app will be discussed.