Bus drivers told to follow safety regulations while ferrying children

The traffic police on Sunday held a meeting with bus owners and drivers of school buses at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 to educate them about traffic rules and safety regulations to be followed while ferrying children. Officials said that the meeting was held in the light the recent accident in Etah, in which more than 15 school children died when a school bus rammed into a truck due to low visibility in the fog.

The superintendent of police (traffic) addressed a gathering of over 1,500 persons. Those present were trained in safety practices that are to be followed while ferrying children.

“Bus drivers for over 50 schools across the city attended the meeting, in which they were informed about the rules and regulations, along with the safety guidelines. These guidelines can prove to be life-saving if followed thoroughly. Though there has not been a major accident involving a school bus in Gautam Budh Nagar recently, the drivers were told to always take precautionary measures as the lives of the young ones are at stake,” Prabal Pratap Singh, superintendent of traffic, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

A booklet — of rules and regulations to be followed — was also distributed to the drivers. Many bus drivers said that they already follow the safety regulations as listed in the booklet.

“I have been a driver for six years and have always followed all safety procedures. I have not been involved in even a minor accident,” Rakesh Kumar Pal, who drives a school bus for Delhi Public School in Greater Noida, said.

Parents were appreciative of the traffic police efforts. They said that it is imperative for the drivers to follow safety precautions.

“It was very disheartening to read about the bus accident in Etah and it is not possible but to think that it could have been our children. Hence, it is very important that bus drivers follow the rules and regulations as the life of so many children are in their hands. I hope that the traffic police succeed in educating all the school bus drivers,” Niti Srivastava, president of Gautam Budh Nagar parents’ association, said.

The meet concluded with an oath administered by the SP. The drivers pledged to be sensitive and responsible while ferrying school children.

“We have also told school authorities to inform the police if they receive any complaints about their school bus drivers,” Singh said.