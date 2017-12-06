Class 2 student ‘rape’ in Ghaziabad: Doctors find no injury, say police

In a twist to the case of class 2 girl raped allegedly by minor students of the same school, the medical examination of the girl on Tuesday indicated ‘no injury’ as opposed to the complaint by her parents, the police said.

The girl’s parents on Sunday filed a police complaint that two boys, from classes 4 and 5, had inserted some object into her private parts on November 8. Following the complaint, the police filed a case under section of 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Her medical report conducted on Tuesday said that there is no injury. We have also communicated the findings to her parents. As a further course of action, we will be taking an expert opinion from doctors now,” Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sahibabad, said.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place inside the washroom of the school on November 8.

After filing the FIR, the officials questioned the boys and also the school staff, but no indication of such incident has come to light so far.

Following the alleged incident, the girl had started bleeding and told her mother about it, the complaint said. The mother later consulted doctors and one lady doctor told her that it was an injury. On being questioned, the girl narrated the alleged incident to her parents.

“After getting the opinion of medical experts, we will be in a position to know whether an old injury of such sort can be ascertained or not. The parents of the girl came to lodge a complaint 25 days after the (alleged) incident. The doctors will be able to ascertain if the girl had sustained any injury 25 days ago,” Singh added.

The school is located within the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station. Hence, although the girl’s parents stay in Ghaziabad city, the FIR was filed in Sahibabad.