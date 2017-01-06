Ghaziabad girl writes to EC in blood, demands SP symbol for Akhilesh Yadav

A 15-year-old girl in Ghaziabad wrote a letter in blood to the election commission, requesting the poll panel to award the Samajwadi Party election symbol to her idol and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The girl – a student of Class 10 – and her younger brother used a syringe at home and drew blood to write the letter, their father said. They tried to post the letter on Friday but were stopped by the father.

“I talked to my children to not be swayed by political incidents and concentrate on their studies,” said the father.

Akhilesh has been locked in a bruising fight for control of UP’s ruling party with his uncle Shivpal Yadav ahead of assembly elections just over a month away. The two factions are currently petitioning the poll panel to retain the party name and symbol, the bicycle.

The father says the children started liking Akhilesh after they heard of his ‘Samajwadi laptop scheme’ under which thousands of laptops were distributed for free to students across the state.

“They wanted a free laptop and wanted to draw Akhilesh’s attention. They got the idea from a news report in which a local man had also written such a letter two days ago to draw attention of local authorities over some issue,” the father .

He said the children wrote poems on Akhilesh and SP symbol that they recited in local programmes. The letter was also addressed to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, requesting him to hand over party reins to Akhilesh.

The incident comes a week after Rahul Singh, a leader of SP’s youth wing, tried immolating himself outside the CM’s residence in Lucknow. He sustained severe injuries as he protested Akhilesh’s expulsion from party that was reversed later.