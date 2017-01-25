Over 100 kiosks gutted by fire in Greater Noida’s vegetable market

Over 100 kiosks of fruits, vegetables, garments and groceries went up in flames in the wee hours of Wednesday at Tugalpur Subzi Mandi, near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The fire caused an estimated damage to property worth Rs 70 lakh, but there were no reports of any casualty.

The market caters to the daily needs of local residents in the area.

Traders were asleep when their phones rang around 3 am on Wednesday informing them that their kiosks have been gutted in a massive fire at Tugalpur subzi mandi (vegetable market).

People living in the neighbouring area informed the fire officials when they saw smoke billowing out of the cluster of stalls.

According to fire officials, they received a call at 3 am after which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The rescue operation continued for three hours, they added.

Police teams, 11 fire tenders and 35 firefighters were pressed into service. However, there was no blast despite the presence of some LPG cylinders inside these kiosks.

“The fire spread rapidly due to the wood and garments stock at the spot. There was a lot of inflammable material stored in these kiosks,” said Matloob Hussain, fire service officer.

He said that fire personnel were busy in rescue operations and could not assess the exact number of shops gutted in the fire. A short circuit might have caused the fire, said the Hussain.