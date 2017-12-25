Ashwini Ponnappa ties the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Medappa
Ashwini Ponnappa, who won the gold medal in women’s doubles badminton at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, got married to long-time boyfriend Karan Medappa.other sports Updated: Dec 25, 2017 14:42 IST
Indian badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Medappa in a traditional ceremony held in Coorg on Sunday.
READ | Premier Badminton League: Carolina Marin gives Hyderabad Hunters winning start
According to reports, the two had got engaged in October and the marriage ceremony was held as per the Kodava tradition. The wedding reception was held right after in Virajpet (second town of the Kodagu district in Karnataka). While Ashwini donned a traditional Kodava saree, Medappa wore a traditional dress called ‘Kuppasa Datti’.
Ashwini Ponnappa has achieved a lot in her illustrious badminton career and her biggest moment was when she won the gold medal in doubles along with Gwala Gutta at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Karan Medappa, on the other hand, is a businessman as well as a model.
Ashwini, while announcing her engagement earlier this year, had made it clear that she would continue playing the sport post marriage. Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and squash player Jyotsna Chinnappa were among the guests present at the wedding.