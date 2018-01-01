Abhiyan pledges long fight against neo fascism during Elgar Conference in Pune

Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan has pledged the fight against neo fascism will be intensified in the coming days and Shaniwarwada Elgar Parishad marked a new beginning in the long drawn battle against casteism.

The message was given during Elgar Parishad on Sunday which was attended by over 5,000 people from more than 350 Dalit, Adivasi, Christian and Muslim organisations who had gathered during the event which was addressed by Dr Prakash Ambedkar, Jignesh Mewani, Omar Khalid, Soni Sori, Ulka Mahajan, Prashant Dontha and Radhika Vemula.

Radhika Vemula in her address said that her son Rohit was killed by casteist forces who did not want Dalits to get their due space in the society. “The scales of justice are different for Indians based on their caste. My son was killed by ministers Smriti Irani, Bandaru Dattatreya and BJP MLC Ramchandra Rao,” Vemula said.

The Elgar Parishad took place at Shanivarwada on Sunday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

She further added that the new Peshwai had come in the form of BJP-RSS rule in the country which was responsible for the death of her son. She further appealed to the masses to continue their street agitation rather than remaining confined to the cosy rooms of their houses, failing which they will not get their rights. Vemula also advised the gathering to formulate to national strategy to fight fascism and casteism.

JNU students leader Omar Khalid said that issues related to hunger, poverty, unemployment and lack of access to public resources were far more bigger than spreading deliberate communalism and indulging in violence.

“History has been distorted to serve the communal forces and it needs to presented in the correct form. The poor are living in abject poverty and steps need to be taken to ameliorate their plight ,” he said.

MLA Jignesh Mevani urged the like-minded progressive organisations to come on a single platform and fight fascism under PM Narendra Modi-led government. “We have brought down the BJP tally in Gujarat considerably and will do the same in 2019 where the BJP seats will surely come down to double digits. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s teachings will help us bring down the corporate-fascist regime during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Prerna Abhiyan is a an umbrella organisation of Dalits, Muslims, Christians and other minorities, while the opponents comprise of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Rashtriya Ekatmata Rashtra Abhiyan, Hindu Aghadi and the descendants of Peshwa who have termed the move to be casteist and anti national.

Several city-based organisations led by Kabir Kala Manch, Sambhaji Brigade, Muslim Mulniwasi Sangh and other like-minded organisations held a media meet at Patrakar Sangh announcing their plans of celebrations on the occasion of completion of 200 years of the victory of lower castes in the battle.