Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurates Symbiosis Skill Centre at Kiwale

Symbiosis Skill Centre (SKC) of Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU), Kiwale campus, Pune, was inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

“Skill development is the need of the hour. The government of India is leaving no stone unturned to equip the youth with skills. We have a rich demographic dividend and we should convert it into our resource through skilling which will, in turn, enhance the global economy. We need more thinkers, innovators, doers who can put ideas into practice,” said Fadnavis at the event.

Symbiosis founded SB Mujumdar; Swati Mujumdar, principal director, SSOU, Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Nitin Kalje were present at the event. “All programmes offered by this University have been mapped with the job roles in the industry,” said Swati.