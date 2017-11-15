Pune’s civic body seeks 4 FSI hike within 500 metres of Metro project to boost population, ridership

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formally written to the state government seeking permission for construction along the Metro routes with higher floor space index (FSI) using transfer of development rights (TDR). The civic body has proposed four FSI along the 500 metres of existing two routes — Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri to Swargate — to increase ridership of Metro by boosting the population density.

FSI typically indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot.

Once the state government approves the proposal, the city is likely to witness vertical growth along the Metro corridor as builders will be able to construct with an extra FSI by paying additional charges to the civic body. In his letter to ministry of urban development (MoUD) on Monday, Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kunal has sought permission for rates decided by PMC —fixed charges of 80% of ready reckoner in residential areas and 100% of ready reckoner in commercial areas.

Confirming to HT about forwarding the proposal to the state government, Kumar said, “The government will soon take a call on Pune and Nagpur metro projects.”

While builders have expressed happiness over the proposal, concerns have been raised by activists over the development along the Metro routes and its impact on environment.

Subhash Devare, an activist, told HT that the civic administration is planning for additional FSI without thinking about its impact on environment and amenities that should be provided to people.

“Higher FSI has been granted under the National Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy. However, along with higher FSI, other supporting infrastructure should also be in place,” said Devare.

As per the TOD policy, the influence area should have high quality integrated multimodal transport system for the optimum use of facilities by residents and the streets should be designed for users of all age groups and for all types of commuters, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders.