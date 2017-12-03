Pune’s Kondhwa police lodge FIR against Delhi-based PR firm

Pune The Kondhwa police have registered a case against five persons, including the director and founder director of Impact Public Relations Private Limited on charges of illegally detaining their chief operating officer (COO) by summoning him to their Salunke Vihar office for settlement of salary dues.

The New Delhi headquartered public relations firm has 30 associate offices across the country, including Pune, and provide services in branding, marketing and public communication.

An official complaint was lodged by COO Prabhat Bhattachary against Impact PR founder and managing director Kulpreet Freddy Vesuna, director Freddy Vesuna and three others. The Kondhwa police have booked the accused for offences under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint stated that the incident took place at Impact PR office located in Salunke Vihar at 3.30 pm on November 26. The suspects had called Bhattachary to the Pune office under the pretext of settlement of his salary dues. When Bhattachary reached the office, he was abused, threatened and forcefully made me to sign on employment termination letter and other documents, it stated.

Kondhwa Police station incharge Milind Gaikwad said that the suspects have been booked on charges ranging from wrongful restraint , intimidation and other relevant sections of IPC. “Investigations are on and action will be taken based on the complaint,” Gaikwad said.