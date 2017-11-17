Time for ‘men’s empowerment’? Pune Men's Rights Association says rights, laws are made favouring women

City-based Men's Rights Association, an organisation fighting for non-existent men's rights, said that they want to raise awareness about the issue of gender inequality on the occasion of International Men's Day celebrated on November 19.

Members of the association stated that in India, men are treated as second-class citizens and added that they aim to bring this issue of gender inequality to the forefront. "To address the issues faced by men, we will be organising a programme at Shaniwarwada on November 19 from 6pm onwards," said Mahesh Shinde, president of Men's Rights Association.

Speaking about the problems faced by men, Shinde said, "Our association is working towards gender equality. We firmly believe in equality for both genders. Our aim is to highlight the gender bias that exists in our society and its disastrous consequences. Today, men are being held responsible for all problems, which is not correct or appropriate.”

Shinde said that the organisation had observed that men committing suicide in India is not highlighted much. “Our association had conducted a survey in which we had analysed suicides in India since 1967. We observed that the number of suicides by men is twice that of women. Last year alone, there were 91,000 suicides and the number is growing each year," he said. He added that this was to be associated with the increasing portrayal of men as criminals and due to stringent laws against men.

"We live in a biased society. Society as a whole is very apathetic to the problems faced by men," said Shinde. He added that society generally puts the onus of good behaviour on men. Men are supposed to be the protectors and providers, which is not gender equality, added Shinde.

Shinde further stated that according to the association, while framing laws or forming opinions, the worst category of men are always projected and laws also tend to be biased towards women, which is incorrect. "For example, while framing matrimonial laws, the husband is always treated as a bad person and most laws are framed to protect women," he added.

Shinde said that these issues were to be addressed and stressed on the importance of nurturing kids with an unbiased mindset. He added that apart from this, creating gender neutral laws in also very important and crimes should be treated as crimes irrespective of the gender.

Shinde also said that the association is not anti-women and solely aims to ensure equal rights for both genders.