AAP MLA Jarnail quits Delhi assembly, to take on Punjab CM Badal from Lambi

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said on Friday that he had resigned from the Delhi assembly to contest against Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. He was elected to the Delhi assembly in February 2015 from Rajouri Garden.

“I sent my resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday,” Singh, a former journalist, told IANS.

Earlier, AAP candidate fielded against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi segment, had got his vote deleted from the national capital to get registered in Punjab instead and be eligible for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 4.

(with agency inputs)