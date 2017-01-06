 AAP MLA Jarnail quits Delhi assembly, to take on Punjab CM Badal from Lambi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

AAP MLA Jarnail quits Delhi assembly, to take on Punjab CM Badal from Lambi

india Updated: Jan 06, 2017 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh (HT File Photo)

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said on Friday that he had resigned from the Delhi assembly to contest against Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. He was elected to the Delhi assembly in February 2015 from Rajouri Garden.

“I sent my resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday,” Singh, a former journalist, told IANS.

Earlier, AAP candidate fielded against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi segment, had got his vote deleted from the national capital to get registered in Punjab instead and be eligible for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 4.

(with agency inputs)

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<