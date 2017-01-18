Mauli Jagran resident gets 3 years for thrashing head constable

A local court on Tuesday sentenced three years of imprisonment to a man accused for thrashing a head constable inside the Chandigarh District Court Complex, Sector 43. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

Pertinently, the accused was already in jail as he was sentenced 10 years in another case.

A first information report was filed against 30-year-old Sonu alias Bakri of Mauli Jagran on September 4, 2015 after head constable Anand Singh complained against him for misbehaving with him.

In the complaint, Singh said he, along with other officials, was accompanying Sonu on September 4, as he had to be produced before the court of civil judge Hirdejit Singh in a case. Sonu told him that he wanted to speak to his brother and demanded a mobile phone for the same. Singh said when he refused him, as it was not allowed as per the protocol, Sonu got agitated and used abusive language.

He then allegedly manhandled Singh, which was followed by chaos in the court. He then went to the incharge’s room and even broke cups and glasses post this. He was then convicted under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).