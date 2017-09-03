Sirsa remains cut off via train, monitoring law and order, says railway police

The administration has ordered the resumption of Haryana roadways bus services from Sirsa to other places, but all 15 passenger and Express trains from the town have been off tracks since August 24.

The authorities are giving no timeline on when the services will resume, claiming that trains had been stopped to ensure that law and order returns to completely normal. Government railway police (GRP) superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said, “To maintain law and order situation in Sirsa, the railways has been asked not to start trains. We will conduct a meeting with Haryana government officials soon. The local Sirsa administration also has to provide inputs on whether the condition has returned to normal in the district.”

Other sources with the GRP added, “Dera followers can gather in Sirsa using trains from different areas. The GRP police have been asked to monitor the situation and to send reports to the local administration and higher authorities of railways.”

Commuters harassed, pay through the nose

Daily commuters to Sirsa as a harassed lot. Sanjay Goyal a daily passenger from Sirsa to Hisar said, “I work with a private company in Hisar and I commute by train. Now, we are facing huge loss as we are taking bus to reach Hisar everyday. A bus ticket costs double the train fare.”

Another commuter Sheetal Kumar, a goldsmith in Adampur Mandi of district Hisar, says, “A train is the best option to reach Adampur from Sirsa. I now have to take a bus from Sirsa to Fatehabad and then change the bus for Adampur.”

Vendors stare at losses

Vendors at railway stations are also facing loss as no trains are running from Sirsa. Ramesh Kumar, who sells tea at Sirsa railway station, said, “With trains suspended, I am finding it very difficult to make ends meet. We request the administration to start trains again.”