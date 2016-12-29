 Arvind Swami to play a cop again in his next film | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Arvind Swami to play a cop again in his next film

regional movies Updated: Dec 29, 2016 13:48 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Highlight Story

Arvind Swami played a villain in Thani Oruvan. (YouTube Grab)

After impressing audiences and critics alike as a conniving entrepreneur in last year’s Tamil blockbuster Thani Oruvan, actor Arvind Swami will be seen donning the khaki in his next yet-untitled Tamil project.

Shelva, the film’s director said: “He (Arvind) plays a stylish and straight-forward cop. That’s all I can reveal about the character at this moment. Ritika Singh plays his pair and audiences are definitely going to be surprised by their first-time combination.”

Read more

With the pre-production work already underway, the regular shooting will commence early next year.

The film will be produced by MR Ganesh of Magic Box Films.

The New Year is going to be interesting for the Roja actor who has four films in his kitty, including Tamil films Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Bogan.

tags

more from regional-movies

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<