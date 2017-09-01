Dileep in jail, his new film Ramaleela may hit the screens after Onam

Malayalam actor Dileep’s latest film Ramaleela may release after Onam, The News Minute reported on Thursday. The actor is in prison in connection with the assault and abduction of Malayalam actress. In jail since July 10, Dileep’s second bail plea was rejected by Kerala high court on August 29.

Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy, was scheduled to hit the screens on July 7 this year but had to be postponed due to some delay in the film’s post production. The release date was postponed to July 21 but then again the film ran into rough weather when Dileep got arrested.

The report adds that when Dileep’s bail plea came up for hearing a couple of days ago, there were reports that the film would finally release during Onam, which began on August 25. However, the bail application was rejected by the high court, upsetting the film’s release plan again.

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, the film’s producer, has reportedly told that the film will be released after talks with various film associations. However, he clarified that the film was not scheduled to release for Onam as reported by a section of the media. He might consider releasing it after Onam is over, The News Minute report added.

Speaking to SouthLive, the producer said he would speak with the representatives of various film associations before deciding on date for the release of Ramaleela.

Ramaleela stars Dileep and Pragaya Martin in the lead role. Written by Sachy, the film also stars Mukesh, Renji Panicker and Radikaa Sarathkumar.

