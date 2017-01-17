 Diljit Dosanjh to star in Ekta Kapoor’s Punjabi superhero film | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Diljit Dosanjh to star in Ekta Kapoor’s Punjabi superhero film

regional movies Updated: Jan 17, 2017 17:00 IST
IANS
Mumbai
Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in Bollywood film 2016 Udta Punjab came up for much praise.

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in a Punjabi superhero film titled Super Singh.

Diljit, who was lauded for his performance in the Bollywood film 2016 Udta Punjab, tweeted on Tuesday: “’Super Singh’ this June... Ek tan asi Singh uton super (As it is I am Singh and on top of that super).”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film will be jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill. It is slated to release in June.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of Balaji Motion Pictures read: “The first ever Punjabi language superhero film is here! Ekta kapoor, Anurag Singh and Diljit Dosanjh come together for ‘Super Singh’...Releasing June 2017.”

Other details related to the movie are still kept under wraps.

