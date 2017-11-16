Hello teaser: Akhil Akkineni tells a story about a boy trying to find his soulmate

Akhil Akkineni’s film Hello is about searching for your soulmate in the face of adversities. The teaser of the film, which was released by Akhil on Twitter, begins with Nagarjuna’s voice as the narrator. He says, “The luckiest people on earth, meet their soulmates even if they have to face many hurdles.” It looks like Akhil plays the role of a romantic as a boy on the streets and as a man who ‘goes the distance’.

We see a well-off little girl in a car saying goodbye to a shabby-looking boy. We then watch him grow up to become a strong, agile man. The teaser also highlights Akhil’s parkour skills as he jumps from one building to another.

The female lead is played by Kalyani Priyadharshan and we see her waiting for the man she loves. We do not see too much of her, or for that matter, the romantic side of the film. Akhil is the star of this teaser which was quite expected as Hello is Akhil’s second movie and he will be seen on the silver screen after a gap of two years.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, this film also marks director Priyadharshan’s daughter Kalyani’s debut in Telugu film industry. Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan and Jagpathi Babu also play pivotal roles in the film.

Produced by his father Nagarjuna Akkineni under Annapurna Studios banner, the film is set to release in theaters on December 22.

