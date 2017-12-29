Hey Jude trailer: Nivin Pauly and Trisha-starrer looks ‘cute and poetic’

Nivin Pauly’s character in the upcoming Malayalam film, Hey Jude is not your run-of-the-mill protagonist. The trailer, which was released by Nivin on Facebook, gives us peak into who Jude is and how he handles his relationships. He looks adorable and cute, comes off an innocent child stuck in the body of a man. Especially when Jude says “Papa is a liar”. He even has a stuffed Nemo (from Finding Nemo) with him. Crystal (Trisha) enters his life and things take a turn - for better or worse is something we will have to wait and see.

In the trailer, we see the beginning of their friendship and we also see the two have conflicts. Crystal even pelts a stone at Jude’s house. How do such quirky characters get along? After watching the trailer, one has to agree with Nivin - this could be one of his most memorable performances. He wrote on Facebook, “One of the things I love about being an actor is playing someone who makes very different choices. Being Jude was challenging but at the same time fascinating. It is one among those characters I loved doing. HEY JUDE is poetic, intriguing and cute. Thank you Shyamaprasad sir for this role. Trisha, welcome to Malayalam cinema! :) So, the wait is over! Presenting you the world of Jude!”

The movie seems like an indie-flick in terms of its camera work, which only adds to the charm. Now, if the script turns out to good, this will be another feather to add to Nivin’s cap.

The film is directed by Shyamaprasad and produced by Anil Ambalakkara. Multiple composers have worked on the music for this film including M Jayachandran, Gopi Sunder, Rahul Raj. The main composer for the film is Ousepachan. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

