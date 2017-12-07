Kayamkulam Kochunni: Amala Paul opts out, Priya Anand comes on board

Actor Nivin Pauly plays famed highwayman Kochunni in upcoming Malayalam period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, being directed by Roshan Andrrews. The team has been shooting non-stop over the last few months extensively in Karnataka. Amala Paul was originally roped in to play the leading lady; however, the actor chose to opt out as the dates for this project were clashing with other commitments. Apparently, the makers have brought Priya Anand as Amala’s replacement and she has already shot two schedules for the film. This is Priya’s second Malayalam film after she made her debut with Prithviraj-starrer Ezra, which released earlier this year.

Priya’s character played a pivotal role in the life of Kochunni and what’s really interesting is that she didn’t play his love interest. The film will bring on screen the life of Kerala’s most wanted thief, who was believed to be their Robin Hood. According to industry sources, the movie will also focus on the relationships and friendships of Kochunni. Through the research, the film’s scriptwriter Bobby found out that Kochunni was not merely a thief but he also fought against caste propaganda and cruelty on people from backward communities. Binod Pradhan of Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame will crank the camera. The film went on the floors in September earlier this year in Uduppi, Karnataka where the makers shot predominant portion of the film.

Nivin Pauly, in order to play his character, got trained in Kalaripayattu, ancient martial arts form of Kerala. Nivin will be seen sporting a shot crop and a handlebar mustache. On the career front, Nivin awaits the release of Tamil film Richie, slated to release on Friday. He also has Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon, apart from Hey Jude and Love Action Drama in his kitty. Next year, he is expected to start shooting for Malayalam film Kairali, based on the disappearance of a bulk carrier, owned by Kerala Shipping Corporation.

