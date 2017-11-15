Realistic treatment in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru will appeal: Director Vinoth

Having made a sure-footed directorial debut with 2014 Tamil con drama Sathuranga Vettai, which was a runaway hit and even impressed the critics, director Vinoth is awaiting the release of his latest Tamil outing Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, the Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh starrer, which he describes as a realistic cop drama based on some true events.

In a freewheeling chat with Hindustan Times, Vinoth opens up about the film, the research that went into its making and showcasing Karthi in his most realistic avatar yet.

Talking about the project, which features Karthi in the role of an upright police officer, Vinoth said that a news report on a violent crime case sowed the seed for the film. “When I came across this case, I was shell-shocked and it gave me jitters. I started my research on the case and wrote an action-thriller story based on what I learnt from various sources in the police department. I was particular that my story needed to be educative, entertaining and engaging. As part of my research, I met many top-rung police officers. Theeran will look at police officers’ lives from a personal standpoint and make audiences appreciate what they do for us,” he said.

Deep in discussion: Director Vinoth with actor Karthi.

On roping in Karthi to play the titular role, Vinoth said that it’s his most realistic avatar yet in his career. “The general portrayal of police in our films has been loud. I understand that’s how we can showcase them within the commercial format. However, Karthi doesn’t play a loud cop in Theeran; he plays a dutiful and honest officer,” he said, adding he was floored by the actor’s commitment. “When I pitched the story to Karthi, he was already aware of the case I was referring. He had heard about the same real-life incident while preparing to play a police officer for his earlier film Siruthai. It was easier for us to relate to the story. Even though this was my second film, both of us shared very high comfort level. We shot in some extremely hot places such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Madhya Pradesh. A lot of us fell sick due to dehydration. We couldn’t have vanity vans for the actors because it would get very hot. Karthi never lost his focus. After we finish a scene, he would come and stand by the monitor and prepare for the next scene. I was in awe of his commitment.”

Vinoth says he have tried hard to make a realistic police drama.

Vinoth reiterated that the film’s realistic treatment will be talked about. “We have treated the film as realistically as possible. It’d be hard-hitting but believable at the same time. The story takes place over a period of a decade in the 1980s. The biggest challenge was to capture the changing timeline in the story. To rewind by thirty years, we had to go shoot in least developed places. We had to do a lot of location scouting and it was a time-consuming process. If not for the support of my producer, Karthi and my team, it would have been very difficult,” he said.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is slated to hit the screens this Friday. The films is also releasing in Telugu as Khakee.

