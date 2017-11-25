Richie trailer: Nivin Pauly’s avatar is unlike anything we have seen before. Watch video

Nivin Pauly is ready to be seen in his first Tamil film, Richie, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. The trailer was released on November 25, and it looks like Nivin is ready to impress the Tamil audience. The film is a remake of the Kannada film, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, starring Rakshit Shetty. It is about one incident that involves five different characters and how each character adds to the incident. Shraddha Srinath plays the role of a journalist in the film, who is looking forward to telling the story of each of these characters individually.

The interesting thing about this film is how with each individual, the incident itself takes a different shape. Prakash Raj as a church father, Natarajan Subramaniam as another thug and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli form the rest of the cast. The trailer is filled with elements that would make you want to know more about each character. In the teaser, we saw Richie being an unapologetic thug who will do anything for money. For Richie, it is like any other profession. He continues the same act in the trailer.

Prakash Raj plays the timid father who is shocked by everything that Richie says. There is one incident - a murder that connects all of them. If Richie were to win big, it would be purely because of the narrative and cast.

Director Gautham had earlier revealed that it had taken about 40 drafts before Richie was ready to go. While the original film was set in the backdrop of Uduppi, Richie is based in Tuticorin and is part of the shipping mafia.

The film is produced by Anand Payyannur and Vinod Shornur and the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and is set to release on December 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more