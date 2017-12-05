Venkatesh launches new project with director Teja, to be an entertaining revenge drama

Last seen playing a washed-up boxing coach in Guru (Telugu remake of R Madhavan’s Saala Khadoos), actor Venkatesh has bet big on his next yet-untitled outing with director Teja.

The project was officially launched on Monday in the presence of the actor, director, producer and other important crew members of the film. Tipped to be a commercial entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and will feature Venkatesh in the role of a professor.

“The makers are considering the title Aata Nade Veta Nade, but they’re yet to officially make an announcement. It’ll be an entertainer with a strong revenge angle. Teja had originally planned this project with some other actor but when Venkatesh heard the story he was hell-bent on taking up this project,” a source told HT. The makers are yet to finalise the lead female actor but rumours suggest Shriya Saran might be paired with Venkatesh.

Basking in the success of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Teja was rumoured to direct NTR biopic for actor Balakrishna. However, there’s been no development on that front and it looks like that project will take more time than expected to take off. Hence, it is believed that Teja has moved on to his other project.

