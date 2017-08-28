Vijay Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa’s new film Junga will be shot in Paris

Vijay Sethupathi is quite literally on a roll. His last two releases -- Kavan and Vikram Vedha, both in 2017 -- have hit the bull’s eye. 2016 too was good to him. Small wonder he is among the most-sought after actors in Kollywood today.



Now, he will soon be seen in a new film called Junga, where he plays a gangster. The film will have an unusual pairing -- actor Sayyeshaa, last seen in Tamil film Vanamagan, has been signed for the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer. The film will to be shot predominantly in Paris.

“Sayyeshaa is thrilled about the film. She will be seen as a girl born and raised in Paris. We start shooting from September end,” said Sayyeshaa’s mother.

Sayyeshaa made his Tamil debut with Vanamagan.

Most of Sayyeshaa’s portions will be shot in Paris.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a don in the film, to be directed by Gokul. The film marks his second collaboration with Vijay after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

“The makers really loved her performance in Vanamagan, and were on the lookout for an unusual pair for Vijay. She plays a very strong character,” the mother said.

