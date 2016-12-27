Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year

Have you ever wondered how strangers feel when they look at you?

How do you form a first impression about people?

via GIPHY

From the clothes they wear?

via GIPHY

From their body type?

via GIPHY

Their hair?

via GIPHY

Height?

Smile?

via GIPHY

Does their opinion of you really matter?

via GIPHY

How much do you rate your looks?

via GIPHY

Are you conscious about how you look? We bet you spend hours in front of the mirror fixing your hair and dress!

via GIPHY

Do you get a nervous breakdown before getting out of the house every day just because you’re unsure about how you look?

Have you ever thought of loving yourself?

via GIPHY

This New Year don’t forget to give yourself a 10 on 10!

via GIPHY

While we may all have our little insecurities about the way we look, once in a while it’s great to take a step back and look at what others see in us. This New Year, choose to stop beating yourself down and try harder to focus on the positives. You’re so much more than what you see in yourself – give positivity a chance in 2017. abof.com is wishing you a very happy and positive new year and you can feel even better about yourself by checking out their end of season sale!

Watch their social experiment here where they met people from daily walks of life who are just like you!