Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year

Have you ever wondered how strangers feel when they look at you?
How do you form a first impression about people?
From the clothes they wear?
From their body type?
Their hair?
Height?
Smile?
Does their opinion of you really matter?
How much do you rate your looks?
Are you conscious about how you look? We bet you spend hours in front of the mirror fixing your hair and dress!
Do you get a nervous breakdown before getting out of the house every day just because you’re unsure about how you look?
Have you ever thought of loving yourself?
This New Year don’t forget to give yourself a 10 on 10!
While we may all have our little insecurities about the way we look, once in a while it's great to take a step back and look at what others see in us. This New Year, choose to stop beating yourself down and try harder to focus on the positives. You're so much more than what you see in yourself – give positivity a chance in 2017.
