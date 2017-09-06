Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe tennis rivalry makes a comeback, on a bigger screen

A film on one of the greatest tennis matches every played — between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe in the final of the 1980 Wimbledon Championships — premiered in the Swedish capital of Stockhom on Monday. The film, titled ‘Borg McEnroe’, will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival this week and also at the Zurich Film Festival towards the end of the month.

Starring Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf as McEnroe, and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason as Borg, the film is directed by Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen. Venerable actor from Sweden, Stellan Skarsgard, is also in the film, starring as Borg’s coach Lennart Bergelin.

The premier of the film in Stockholm was attended by Borg, who was impressed with the effort the actors as well as the film’s makers have put in. “I think the actors did a great job,” Borg was quoted as saying by Interaksyon. “It’s strange to see yourself on the screen, but I‘m really happy with the movie.”

The film, which will be titled ‘Borg” in the Nordic region, will be screened for the general public in Sweden from Friday, apart from being showcased in various film festivals.

According to a report in Filmoria, the actors Gudnason and LaBeouf underwent two months of intense tennis training to ensure their performances were up to the mark.

The shooting of the movie was done in Borg’s hometown of Södertälje near Stockholm, as well as in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Prague, London as well as Monaco. The premier of the film in the Zurich Film Festival, on September 28, will be attended by director Pedersen as well as Gudnason.

The film describes the journey of the two iconic players as they gear up for the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon. While Borg is keen to make his mark by winning five titles in a row, his opponent, the young McEnroe is eager to beat his opponent.

Borg prepares for their match alongside his coach Bergelin, whereas McEnroe remains in the news for different reasons.