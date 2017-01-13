 Johanna Konta crushes Agnieszka Radwanska to win Sydney International title | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Johanna Konta crushes Agnieszka Radwanska to win Sydney International title

tennis Updated: Jan 13, 2017 15:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska to clinch the Sydney International title. (AP)

Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 6-2 in a one-sided final of the Sydney International on Friday to claim her second career WTA title.

The Sydney-born world number 10 reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year and will be a major threat again next week going by her form in this week’s warm-up.

Johanna Konta of Britain hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament. (AFP)

The 25-year-old had lost both her previous meetings with 2013 champion Radwanska but simply brushed aside the world number three with a 82-minute display of aggression and power at the Olympic Tennis Centre.

Konta overcame a string of unforced errors to win the first set when her Polish opponent sent a return wide after 45 minutes before whipping through the second, sealing the victory with a seventh ace on her second championship point.

tags

more from tennis

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<