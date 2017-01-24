Bigg Boss 10, episode 99 highlights: Prize money cut to Rs 40 lakh, thanks to Lopa, Rohan

A lot can happen in Bigg Boss 10 even with just five people remaining. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, may be at its last leg this year, but there’s no stopping the participants of the house having a go at each other.

In Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduces new tasks to give a chance to the contestants to increase the final prize money of the show. While Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar and Bani Judge stick to the spirit of the game, Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra play spoilsport, getting the entire task disqualified in the process.

Here are some of the highlights from last night’s episode:

Prize money gets reduced, thanks to Lopa and Rohan!



As a secret task, Manu was to guess the sequence in which the contestants would leave the finale room. If Manu guessed it right, the existing winning amount -- Rs 43 lakhs -- could be raised up to Rs 50 lakhs. Manu guesses that Bani would leave the room and as expected Rs 1 lakh is added to the final amount. Next, Bani joins him in the game and successfully adds Rs 3 lakhs more. However, when Lopa and Rohan step out of the finale room together, Bigg Boss announces that the winning amount would be reduced to Rs 40 lakh!

Manu and Manveer



Early in the morning, Bani confides in Manu and Manveer that she is not the tough, strong girl people took her to be. Crying, she talks about her Roadies journey as a contestant and mentions how it was one of her worst experiences. And while Manu was willing to give her a chance, Manveer was just not convinced. Later, Manveer told Manu that she was just trying to gain some sympathy. Manu, however, felt her words were convincing. He mentions how Bani wants to get married and “become a girl” but people are not ready to accept it. She might have been hurt by that.

Manu, Manveer tease Rohan

Manu and Manveer begin teasing Rohan that he would be out of the show soon. They tell him that people want to see Bani and Rohan voted out.Bani joins the gang and says she would be embarrassed if she gets evicted instead of Rohan.

Bani steps out of the finale room



Bani opines that Lopa and Rohan too have been unsuccessful in completing tasks and that it would be wrong to attribute all the failures to her. Manveer says, if given a choice, he would pick her over Lopa as she has handled a lot of situations and tasks maturely. However, Lopa and Rohan continue to put Bani down, pointing out her weaknesses more than her strengths. Finally, Bani loses it and snaps at them. She says that they cannot make her a soft target every single time. Bani bangs the door and leaves the room in a huff. She comes out crying and whining about how baseless allegations are made against her by the two.

These are our picks from last night's episode