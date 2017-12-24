Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan wonders why she got evicted, wants to work with Salman Khan

Arshi Khan’s eviction came as shocker to Bigg Boss fans. She talked to us about the current environment inside the house.

“I really don’t understand if I was so popular and driving force of the house then how could I not receive votes? It was unexpected. I even told the makers of the show and Salman Khan the same thing,” said Arshi.

“But nothing can be done now and I have no complains. I had an incredible time in Bigg Boss. And I would love to go back to the house [as a wild card contestant] and play the game again. I wanted to win the show. I had so much more to do. I was telling my manager that I hope they send me inside the house again in January. Even my parents thought that at least I will be one among the top three finalists,” she adds.

Recently, there were reports of an arrest warrant against Arshi Khan for painting the National Flag on her body. She has also been in the news about her semi-nude photos on social media and her alleged affair with former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Ask Arshi if her past is the reason why her journey in Bigg Boss ended this week and Arshi answers in negative.

“I don’t think so. All these are my past and I have clarified a few things while inside the house. Also I don’t care what happened earlier, for me the present moment matters. Main bindass rahti hoon. What you read about me can be made up but then India saw me live on Bigg Boss and they now know the kind of person I am. I have also heard about this model-actor [Gehana Vasisth] from Bhopal who spoke a lot about me [especially my age and marital status], but I don’t know her at all. How can she say all these things about me? I think she is just trying to cash in on my popularity,” says Arshi, adding that she is indebted to Bigg Boss for adding to her name. As per Arshi, she also became the second highest searched celebrity on Google after actor Sunny Leone.

About who is playing the game well, Arshi names TV producer Vikas [Gupta] to be the one who deserves to win. “He is using his brain to play the game. Vikas was my closest friend in the house, he always kept his promise. Hina [Khan; actor] was playing the game well before but now she is not and is mostly seen in her bed relaxing. Shilpa is also good, rest we don’t even consider as players, especially Puneesh [Sharma] and Akash [Dadlani]. But then agar main vote out ho sakti hoon toh koi bhi Bigg Boss jeet sakta hain,” she laughs.

Arshi could not stop praising the show’s host Salman Khan. “We all used to wait for Friday when we will be able to meet him and have fun. Woh to mere jaan hain, main unpe fida hoon. I want to work with him in a film,” she says.

So, what’s next for her? “I will party with other Bigg Boss contestants, they have been messaging me. Sabyasachi [Satpathy], Benafsha [Soonawalla], Bandgi [Kalra], among others, will be there. Hiten [Tejwani] is in Goa and Mehjabeen [Siddiqui] in Delhi, they won’t be able to make it. I am also looking at acting projects on both TV and films, let’s see what opportunities I get. Aab to sirf kaam karna hain,” says Arshi, who has already shot for a TV show for Colors.

However, she is not ready to divulge any details about it. “You will have to wait and watch,” she wraps up.