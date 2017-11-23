Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrate first wedding anniversary in Hong Kong

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar made sure that he celebrated his first wedding anniversary (November 16) in truly grand style. He surprised his wife, actor Vinny Arora, with a vacation to Hong Kong. And since a trip to the place would be incomplete without visiting Disneyland, Dheeraj shares, “It was my anniversary, so I wanted to make it special for Vinny. We both love Disneyland. While I have been there before, this was the first time for her. We spent a whole day, and she absolutely loved it!”

The couple had first met on the sets of their show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg (2009) and dated for seven years before taking the plunge.

The couple also visited Macau and stayed at the Venetian. This was a much-needed break for both of them, since the two are always busy shooting for their respective projects.

Dheeraj and Vinny also went hopping around town to try out different cuisines.

“My current show has become so popular and has been receiving such great reviews, that we are constantly shooting. But I have no complaints about such a hectic schedule at all,’ says Dheeraj, adding, “Our last international vacation was in January this year, to Maldives, and the last vacation we took, was in March to Mussoorie. It’s been almost 7-8 months.”

Dheeraj stresses on the need for such getaways for actors. “Such breaks are absolutely necessary. It’s important to balance out your professional and personal life. Vinny knows the kind of schedules actors have since she belongs to the same industry. She is very understanding, and she’s always there when I need her,” he says.

