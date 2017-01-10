 Iulia Vantur on Kapil Sharma Show: My heart belongs to someone | tv | Hindustan Times
Iulia Vantur on Kapil Sharma Show: My heart belongs to someone

tv Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Iulia Vantur and Himesh Reshammiya pose with the crew on Kapil Sharma Show. (Twitter)

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur appeared on TV star Kapil Sharma’s comedy show Sunday evening and she was at her candid best. Replying to a question on the show, Iulia said she is in love and gossip mongers are working overtime to claim she was talking about Salman.

Iulia was in the show to promote her upcoming album Aap Se Mausiqui along with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. The Romanian actor makes her singing debut with the album.

When a woman from the audience asked Iulia if she would marry her son, the Romanian actor-turned singer said she is already in love. “My heart belongs to someone else,” she said and added her love was right there, “hidden in her heart”. Of course, rumour mills would conjecture that the person is Bollywood’s most-sought-after bachelor, Salman Khan.

Apart from the usual fun-filled banter Kapil has on his show, Iulia also indulged in some singing and dialogue delivery.

Watch the entire episode here:

