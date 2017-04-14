Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover row: Now Upasana Singh says she hopes Sunil will return

Upasana Singh, who plays the hugely popular Bua in Kapil Sharma’s chat show, is the latest actor who wants Sunil Grover to come back to show. Kapil and Sunil had a fallout earlier in March after the two comedians had a public fight on board a flight , following which the latter quit the show.

Upasana Singh as bua on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Upasana said, “Of course, I am missing them on the set. We worked together for years so, it’s natural that I am missing all three of them. I don’t know how big the fight was (between Kapil and Sunil) but I think, he will come back soon. I am hopeful things will be sorted soon and he will return.”

Upasana used to play Kapil’s bua on the show and was not a part of the show since last November. Talking about her return, she told the website, “My first shoot was yesterday. I am shooting today also. I had been in talks for the show for a few days as I wanted some things to be clear. Now, everything is sorted and I am glad to be back with my old team. They have been like a family to me. We share a great equation.”

Sunil quit Kapil’s show after an inebriated Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him while they were on a flight. Sources have confirmed that Sunil is not returning to the popular TV chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, he has reportedly been signed for another show on the same channel (Sony TV).

Meanwhile, Sunil has taken on another project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of the Indian Premier League from April 13.

