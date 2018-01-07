Our Cartoon President trailer: New animated series suggests Donald Trump isn’t the dumbest person in the world

The first trailer for Our Cartoon President, a new animated series skewering the presidency of Donald Trump, was unveiled during a panel at the ongoing Television Critics Association press tour and subsequently posted online.

The series was created by Stephen Colbert and based off of a recurring segment from his late night talk show the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 2-minute trailer introduces the cast of characters - from Trump’s cabinet (“Woo Hoo”) to his sons (“Remember when everyone said you were the dumbest person in the world and then we showed up on TV”) and his wife Melania (“Why are you looking at me, there is a TV in the room”) to Ted Cruz (“I’m Ted Cruz!”).

Asked about whether audiences were growing tired of Trump, Colbert said, “He is president of the United States. There is no escaping it. It’s like having oxygen fatigue.”

Colbert has vaulted to the top of the late-night ratings with sharp, topical humour focused on the president. Showtime will stream an episode that features the cartoon Trump preparing to deliver his State of the Union address on January 28. The 10-episode series debuts on the television network on February 11.

