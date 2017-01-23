Priyanka Chopra’s schizophrenic music to Karan’s confessions: Top five Koffee moments

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had Priyanka Chopra on his talk show Koffee with Karan Sunday evening. Riding high on her recent success at international awards, Priyanka was at her candid best on the couch.

However, with Priyanka coming to the couch all alone, Karan had to chip in for the “Koffee quiz” and we saw several scandalous confessions from the filmmaker as well!

We take a look at some of the most entertaining moments on the show:

Karan’s coffee shots



It was fun watching Karan taking coffee shots for each of his confession – and he had many and outdid Priyanka. For starters, he’s had phone sex, had a shower with someone and judged people’s fashion sense.

Priyanka and her schizophrenic music



Karan also revealed that Priyanka has a “schizophrenic music choice”. Priyanka has a weird mix of songs that can give someone a “disorder”, Karan claimed. From ghazals to rap, the kind of music she is listening to, predicts her mood for the day and Priyanka’s team has learnt to take a cue from the kind of music being played.

Priyanka’s American accent

When Karan questioned Priyanka about her accent for her American TV series, Quantico, the actor compared it to the Marathi accent she had to put on while playing Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Mastani’s Bajirao Mastani. “I had a dialect trainer for Bajirao, I have a dialect trainer for Quantico,” she said.

Priyanka wants to say this to Twitter haters

KJo asked Priyanka to mention three words she’d tell her Twitter haters. Her response: “The first one starts with F, the second one with S and third is ‘Get lost’!”

Male attention

Priyanka said “boys in India” are more cautious and tread the line carefully when hitting on a girl. However, it is too straight and upfront in America, Priyanka revealed, adding that she found it very awkward.

Dwayne Johnson is like Salman Khan!



When asked about stars in Hollywood, Priyanka was talking about her Baywatch costar Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, when Karan asked her for a parallel in Bollywood. And Priyanka didn’t think twice before saying that Dwayne is very much like Salman.

These were our picks, share yours @htshowbiz for more