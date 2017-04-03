 Punjab Police team leaves for Mumbai to arrest Rakhi Sawant | tv | Hindustan Times
Punjab Police team leaves for Mumbai to arrest Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is in fresh trouble after making ‘derogatory’ remarks against sage Valmiki on a TV show.

tv Updated: Apr 03, 2017 16:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Rakhi Sawant

The future does not bode well for Rakhi Sawant.(IANS)

A Punjab Police team has left here for Mumbai to execute an arrest warrant issued by a local court against controversial TV and Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, police said on Monday.

The court issued the arrest warrant after Sawant failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana.

Read more

The complainants had accused Sawant of hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community by her remarks on a TV show.

The case will be next heard on April 10.

