Raven and Chelsea are returning as divorced single moms in That’s So Raven spin-off

That’s So Raven spin-off, with Raven-Symone reprising her role, is in works.

Raven’s Home, a multicamera comedy, is scheduled to go into production this month in LA for a 2017 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Raven-Symone, who is reprising her role as Raven Baxter, Anneliese van der Pol will return as her best friend, Chelsea Daniels.

The spin-off will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic but fun household full of friends.

When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

Issac Brown and Navia Robinson have been cast as Raven’s 11-year-old twins, Booker and Nia, respectively, and Jason Maybaum will play Chelsea’s nine-year-old son, Levi.

“There is only one Raven and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny.

#Repost from @anneliesevanderpol, back in the lab... It's about to be 🔥🔥 #ThatsSoRaven #DisneyChannel A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

“After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Channels Worldwide.

The original series ran from 2003-07.

