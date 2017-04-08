 Reason for split? Aaron Rodgers grew tired of Newsroom star Olivia Munn’s drama | tv | Hindustan Times
Reason for split? Aaron Rodgers grew tired of Newsroom star Olivia Munn’s drama

Football player Aaron Rodgers perhaps grew tired of Olivia Munn’s drama and therefore decided to end their relationship.

tv Updated: Apr 08, 2017 21:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn at the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards.(AFP)

American football player Aaron Rodgers reportedly dumped actress Olivia Munn because he was tired of her drama.

Rodgers and Munn, who were in a relationship since the past three years, announced their split earlier this month.

“Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her b******t,” a source close to Rodgers told radaronline.com.

“At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama,” the source added.

It was earlier reported that Munn caused a rift between Rodgers and his family.

A post shared by @newyork_bozo12 on

“When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family,” the source said.

