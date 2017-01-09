Watch: Kareena Kapoor is dating Karan Johar, but Sonam won’t talk about her love life

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together on the next episode of Koffee with Karan.

In a teaser Star World shared on Twitter, Kareena is her witty self while Sonam seems to be a little guarded. When Karan asked who is she dating, Sonam quipped, “I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Read more

Kareena, for her part, claimed she is dating Karan.

Watch the teaser:

This Sunday, the super glamorous #KareenaKapoor & fashion queen @sonamakapoor are going to set the Koffee couch on fire! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/c6nacIMPsy — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 9, 2017

Since the episode was shot earlier, Kareena can be seen gracefully flaunting that pregnancy-glow on her face.

Follow @htshowbiz for more