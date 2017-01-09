 Watch: Kareena Kapoor is dating Karan Johar, but Sonam won’t talk about her love life | tv | Hindustan Times
Watch: Kareena Kapoor is dating Karan Johar, but Sonam won’t talk about her love life

tv Updated: Jan 09, 2017 15:32 IST
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the guests on Koffee with Karan next Sunday, January 14.

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together on the next episode of Koffee with Karan.

In a teaser Star World shared on Twitter, Kareena is her witty self while Sonam seems to be a little guarded. When Karan asked who is she dating, Sonam quipped, “I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Kareena, for her part, claimed she is dating Karan.

Watch the teaser:

Since the episode was shot earlier, Kareena can be seen gracefully flaunting that pregnancy-glow on her face.

