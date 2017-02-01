 Budget 2017: Akhilesh says BJP could not fulfil promise of ‘achhe din’ | union-budget$budget-and-you | Hindustan Times
budget

Budget 2017: Akhilesh says BJP could not fulfil promise of ‘achhe din’

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 20:21 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, Sambhal (UP)
Union Budget

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses a rally at Masuri in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the fourth budget of the Narendra Modi government has come but the BJP has still not succeeded in bringing “achhe din” as promised by the party.

“The fourth budget of the BJP government has come but the party has still not succeeded in bringing ‘achhe din’,” Yadav said at an election rally in Sambhal.

Attacking the BJP over demonetisation, Yadav said the move has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people and many of them died and no one helped them.

“Our government had given compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of those who died in queues for withdrawing their own money,” he said.

Claiming that his party’s alliance with the Congress will get majority, Yadav said that he would form the government again and the alliance will get over 300 seats in the assembly polls.

