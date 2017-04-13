70th Cannes Film Festival: Here’s the full list of films in (and out of) competition

A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a film about AIDS activism are among 18 films competing for the top prizes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which organizers hope can help counter nationalist sentiment.

The festival is embracing virtual reality and cell phone video as it marks its 70th birthday this year. Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux and President Pierre Lescure announced in Paris on Thursday the dozens of films competing and showing at the May 17-28 festival.

This file photo taken on May 17, 2014 shows US director and member of the Feature films Jury Sofia Coppola posing as she arrives for the screening of the film Saint-Laurent at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Sofia Coppola's Civil War thriller The Beguiled starring Nicole Kidman is among the 18 films picked to compete in Cannes, organisers said on April 13, 2017. (AFP)

Contenders for the Palme d’Or include Coppola’s The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, and American director Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler.

Russian, Ukrainian, French, Korean and Greek films are among other films in the top competition.

Here’s the full list of films:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)

70th ANNIVERSARY EVENTS

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami

Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch

Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

VIRTUAL REALITY FILM

Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk

12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon

They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh

Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo

Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann

Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil

Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

OUT OF COMPETITION

Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike

How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)

La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov

Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet

Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto

Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco

Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui

Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano

Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan

Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille

Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach

Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev

Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof

COMPETITION

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie

You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay

L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon

Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo

Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes

Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke

Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon

The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola

In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin

The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach

Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho

120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo

Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase

A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

