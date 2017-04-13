 70th Cannes Film Festival: Here’s the full list of films in (and out of) competition | world cinema | Hindustan Times
70th Cannes Film Festival: Here’s the full list of films in (and out of) competition

Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman, Michael Haneke’s Happy End and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories are among the films selected to compete at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

world cinema Updated: Apr 13, 2017 18:12 IST
Cannes Film Festival

The official poster for the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a film about AIDS activism are among 18 films competing for the top prizes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which organizers hope can help counter nationalist sentiment.

The festival is embracing virtual reality and cell phone video as it marks its 70th birthday this year. Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux and President Pierre Lescure announced in Paris on Thursday the dozens of films competing and showing at the May 17-28 festival.

This file photo taken on May 17, 2014 shows US director and member of the Feature films Jury Sofia Coppola posing as she arrives for the screening of the film Saint-Laurent at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Sofia Coppola's Civil War thriller The Beguiled starring Nicole Kidman is among the 18 films picked to compete in Cannes, organisers said on April 13, 2017. (AFP)

Contenders for the Palme d’Or include Coppola’s The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, and American director Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler.

Russian, Ukrainian, French, Korean and Greek films are among other films in the top competition.

Here’s the full list of films:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)

70th ANNIVERSARY EVENTS

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch
Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

VIRTUAL REALITY FILM

Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk
12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon
They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh
Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo
Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann
Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil
Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

OUT OF COMPETITION

Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike
How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)
La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet
Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto
Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco
Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui
Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano
Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan
Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille
Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach
Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev
Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof

COMPETITION

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

