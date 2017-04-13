70th Cannes Film Festival: Here’s the full list of films in (and out of) competition

A Civil War film by Sofia Coppola, a Ukrainian road movie and a film about AIDS activism are among 18 films competing for the top prizes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which organizers hope can help counter nationalist sentiment.
The festival is embracing virtual reality and cell phone video as it marks its 70th birthday this year. Festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux and President Pierre Lescure announced in Paris on Thursday the dozens of films competing and showing at the May 17-28 festival.
Contenders for the Palme d’Or include Coppola’s The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, and American director Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, starring Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler.
Russian, Ukrainian, French, Korean and Greek films are among other films in the top competition.
Here’s the full list of films:
OPENING NIGHT FILM
Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)
70th ANNIVERSARY EVENTS
Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch
Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart
VIRTUAL REALITY FILM
Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk
12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon
They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh
Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo
Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann
Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil
Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
OUT OF COMPETITION
Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike
How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)
La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet
Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto
Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco
Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui
Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano
Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan
Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille
Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach
Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev
Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof
COMPETITION
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
