Pedro Almodovar named head of Cannes Film Festival jury

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organisers said on Tuesday.

The Oscar winning writer and director, whose works include Julieta, Bad Education and All About My Mother, has had five of his movies shown in competition at the festival.

Director Pedro Almodovar poses during a photocall for the film Julieta in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (REUTERS)

Almodovar, 67, said he was “grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed”. Further jury members for the 70th edition of the festival, which will run from May 17 to May 28, will be announced in April.

This file photo taken on May 19, 2006 shows Spanish director Pedro Almodovar during a press conference for his film Volver at the 59th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

“The Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film,” festival organisers said in a statement.

